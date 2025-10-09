Knicks Reveal Lineup Plan for Return to MSG
It's been over four full months since the New York Knicks last took to Madison Square Garden hardwood, but head coach Mike Brown will make sure fans have their fill and then some.
When New York resumes play at MSG for a preseason showdown against the Minnesota Timberwolves, a familiar starting five of OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson, Mitchell Robinson, and Karl-Anthony Towns will lead the way, as revealed by Brown per SNY's Ian Begley. Begley also mentioned that Josh Hart will not appear in the game, as he's battling an illness.
The Timberwolves' visit marks the Knicks' first unofficial tilt at MSG since Game 5 of last postseason's Eastern Conference Finals. It's the first of three exhibitions between Seventh and Eighth Avenues, as the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets are due to visit next week.
That's the same five that started the latter of two exhibition games in Abu Dhabi against the Philadelphia 76ers, one that paced a 112-104 victory last weekend. Anunoby had missed the opener with a minor hand injury, allowing second-year first-round Pacome Dadiet to land an unexpected start. The Knicks (2-0) will also continue to experiment with two big men in the opening five, a strategy that paid off in the Middle East: taking advantage of raw preseason shooting, Robinson pulled 24 rebounds in the two games as the longest-tenured Knick seeks to reclaim a spot in the opening quintet.
New York's latest medical concern is that of Hart, whose illness is the latest medical calamity of his short season: already resolving to work with a splint one of his shooting hand's fingers, Hart was forced to leave the first game against Philadelphia early when he endured back spasms while going after a misfire that was going out of bounds. Hart was ejected from the game on the same play after he threw the ball away in frustration.
If anything, the roster against the Timberwolves will be diverse: per James L. Edwards III of The Athletic, Brown announced plans to give starters "at least one burst" during second half play after exclusively playing them during the first 24 minutes in both Abu Dhabi games. Another post from Begley states that all 20 men available will likely take the floor, as Brown is seeking to give everyone a Garden moment before the team starts making cuts. He pulled the same action in the first couple as a token of thanks for the preparation and round-trip to Abu Dhabi.
