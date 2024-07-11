Knicks Reveal Summer League Roster
The New York Knicks are heading to Sin City later this month for the Las Vegas Summer League, where the newest members of the organization will get an opportunity to play with one another for the first time.
Here's a look at the full roster:
The key players, of course, are the team's four draft picks: Pacome Dadiet, Tyler Kolek, Kevin McCullar Jr. and Ariel Hukporti.
Dadiet, 18, is the youngest of the four draft picks, but also the only first-round selection at No. 25 overall. He is the rawest of the four players, but he also might have the highest ceiling out of all of them.
Kolek, 23, will be the team's starting point guard. He was considered a potential first-round pick, but he fell to the second round, where the Knicks can save a little more money. New York traded three second-round picks to get to No. 34 to take him, so they clearly like what they saw in him in college at Marquette.
McCullar, 23, has been a consistent scorer in the Big 12 for the past four years. He has averaged double digits in scoring since the 2020-21 campaign when he was with Texas Tech. Two years later, he transferred to Kansas and became a focal point for the offense. He averaged 18.3 points per game at Kansas this past season.
Hukporti, 23, is the biggest question mark of the four prospects. It remains to be seen if he'll join the Knicks this season or stay overseas, but he appears to also be part of the Summer League roster. The Knicks need some depth at center, so New York should be excited about what he can bring during the showcase in Las Vegas next week.
The team is also excited to have 2021 draft pick Rokas Jokubaitis and last year's two-way players Jacob Toppin and Duane Washington Jr. on the team.
