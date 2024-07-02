Knicks Target, Former Draft Bust Signs With Pacers
The New York Knicks are in need of a big man, but the center market is drying up fast in free agency, leaving very few options left.
Another option was Detroit Pistons big man James Wiseman, who was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, but he signed a new contract with the Indiana Pacers, according to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski.
Wiseman, 23, entered the NBA with incredibly high expectations after being a top recruit at Memphis with coach Penny Hardaway. However, he hardly played at Memphis due to injuries, ineligibility concerns and an eventual suspension. After just three games, Wiseman left Memphis.
Even with his lack of college experience, Wiseman was selected by the Golden State Warriors just after Anthony Edwards in the 2020 NBA Draft. He was taken before All-Star LaMelo Ball and was seen as a potential star coming into the league. However, he continued to struggle with injuries and development on a Warriors team looking to get back into contention.
A knee injury cut his season short and held him out of the entire 2021-22 campaign, where the Warriors won the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics.
In his return the following year, the Warriors were looking to repeat but Wiseman wasn't ready to be part of a team that needed him at that level. Therefore, he was traded to the Pistons in a four-team deal.
Last season marked the healthiest of Wiseman's career, where he played 63 games and averaged 7.1 points in a reserve role for one of the worst teams in the NBA.
With Wiseman now gone, New York is probably going to search for a veteran with playoff experience, like JaVale McGee or Bismack Biyombo, to replace Hartenstein's spot.
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!