Knicks Riding High Going Into New Year
The New York Knicks are winners of eight straight games after beating the Washington Wizards 126-106 at Capital One Arena on Monday night.
With Jalen Brunson slightly banged up, the Knicks needed others to pick up the slack, and that's exactly what happened. All five starters finished in double figures, including 32 points and 13 rebounds from Karl-Anthony Towns and a triple-double from Josh Hart.
“A well-balanced attack. We got good performances from a lot of people," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said h/t Posting and Toasting.
“I thought Josh was unbelievable the whole game, and then KAT’s second half was dominant. OG and [Mikal Bridges'] defense, Jalen read the game beautifully. So, it was good. Precious came in and gave us good minutes, and then Deuce in the second half was terrific.”
In order to be sustainable throughout the entire season, the Knicks are going to need nights like this where several players chip in at the same time.
Brunson won't be able to have 55 points every night like he did in the last game against the Wizards, but that's sometimes how the cookie crumbles.
Teams that can win in a number of different ways are usually the ones that climb towards the top of the standings. The Knicks are turning into a "pick your poison" kind of team, and that makes them a threat for a deep playoff run in the Eastern Conference.
At 23-10 going into the new year, the Knicks are in a good position at this point in the season. As long as the Knicks can stay healthy and gradually improve, teams should be watching out for them as the calendar moves into 2025.
The Knicks' first game in 2025 comes against Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz on New Year's Day. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET from inside Madison Square Garden.
