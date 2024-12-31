Knicks End Year Exactly How They Started It
After Monday night's 126-106 win against the Washington Wizards, the New York Knicks have ended off 2024 with a win and finished December with a 12-2 record. The team is now 23-10 and retains the third seed in the Eastern Conference, just a half-game back of the Boston Celtics for the second seed and five games back of the Cleveland Cavaliers for the first seed.
This December run was much-needed for the Knicks, who entered the month 11-8. For a team that started the season 5-6, the Knicks have picked it up on both sides of the floor. The run reminds fans of the famous January 2024 that saw New York dominate the NBA with a 14-2 record.
Last season's run saw a different starting lineup, with Isaiah Hartenstein, Julius Randle, and Donte DiVincenzo in the first five instead of Karl-Anthony Towns, Josh Hart, and Mikal Bridges. In that month, New York had the highest win percentage (87.5%) and allowed the fewest points per game in the league (100.1).
Back then, the Knicks established themselves with an identity centered around defense. This time around, the offense is the biggest strength. The starting lineup combined to average 99.3 points per game, with Jalen Brunson leading the charge at 24.4 points per game in the month.
January 2024 brought some of the most memorable moments of the season, including Anunoby's debut in New York, Hartenstein's 20-rebound game against the Chicago Bulls, and the Knicks' 36-point win against the Philadelphia 76ers on the road.
December 2024 was nearly as memorable, with Brunson's 55-point game against the Wizards, Towns' 32-point, 20-rebound game in his return to Minnesota to face the Timberwolves, and Bridges' 41-point gift on Christmas to take down Victor Wembanyama's San Antonio Spurs.
The hope is that the Knicks keep this type of play up as the season progresses. If that's the case, then New York will certainly establish itself as a firm title contender heading into the playoffs. There are still some questions surrounding the depth as backup center Mitchell Robinson continues to recover from ankle surgery, but right now, the Knicks look legit after this December run.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!