Knicks Rookie Makes First Career Start
And now for something completely different from the New York Knicks.
With Karl-Anthony Towns out of Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers, rookie Ariel Hukporti will take over in the metropolitan starting five. Hukporti is the first Knicks rookie and the first second-round choice to appear in the opening five since the recently-departed Jericho Sims did so in April 2022.
When Towns has sat, Precious Achiuwa has normally taken over the first interior minutes for New York but Hukporti has posted solid defensive performances when he has been on the floor in place of the injured Mitchell Robinson. Notably, Hukporti earned 36 minutes in the recent back-to-back against Chicago and Cleveland last Thursday and Friday respectively.
Towns is sitting out due to a knee isssue endured during Sunday's visit to Boston. The All-Star starter limped to the bench during fourth quarter action and later ventured to the New York locker room but he was back on the floor before the one-sided defeat let out. Beyond Hukporti, the Knicks starting five remains unchanged, as OG Anunoby (who listed as questionable alongside Towns on Wednesday's injury report) will appear alongside regular opening men Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson, and Josh Hart.
Hukporti, the final pick of the 2024 NBA Draft, will face the reeling 76ers, who are missing Joel Embiid in the interior due to further injury woes. Andre Drummond will appear over Embiid in the Sixers' starting five, which also features former Knicks rookie starter Quentin Grimes.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!