Knicks Rookie Class Showed Plenty of Promise
The New York Knicks had four rookies on their roster this season, all of whom were picked either late in the first round or in the second.
For a team that has a head coach in Tom Thibodeau that is notorious for giving rookies limited minutes, the Knicks' first-year players (Pacome Dadiet, Tyler Kolek, Kevin McCullar Jr. and Ariel Hukporti) did a decent job for themselves.
Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes graded all 30 rookie classes and the Knicks were given a "C" for their efforts.
"Ariel Hukporti was the only Knicks rookie who saw much playing time after Jan. 1, but a torn meniscus put him on the shelf for good on Feb. 26. His role was always going to diminish when Mitchell Robinson returned, but the injury basically eliminated first-year contributors from New York's rotation," Hughes writes.
"Tyler Kolek will wind up leading Knicks rookies in appearances (40 through April 8), and he's shot a solid 38.2 percent from deep while struggling to finish inside the arc. He also averaged 18.0 points and 9.8 assists in the G League."
"Pacome Dadiet remains a project who hasn't produced efficiently in limited NBA minutes or during G League play. Still just 19, he has the highest ceiling of the bunch but isn't anywhere close to reaching it."
The Knicks needed a good rookie class with all of their picks, and the hope is that one or two of them could emerge into strong players someday. Kolek has shown the most promise of any of the Knicks' first-year players, but Dadiet has a ton of potential that can still be ironed out in the G League over the next few years.
Injuries plagued McCullar and Hukporti all year long, but they will be given a chance over the summer to prove that they still belong in the Knicks organization.
