Knicks Rookie Makes Instant Impact in Preseason Opener
The New York Knicks have high hopes with their rookie point guard Tyler Kolek, and he proved exactly why in the team's 117-94 win against the Washington Wizards in the team's latest preseason game at Madison Square Garden.
Kolek scored 15 points off the bench in just 17 minutes as the Knicks pulled out a victory.
As a point guard in the Big East with Marquette, it wasn't Kolek's first rodeo at MSG, but he admitted it felt different when he played at the Mecca with a Knicks jersey on.
"To have that New York across your chest, it's a different vibe," Kolek said postgame via SNY. "I'm super excited to get going."
Kolek's strong Knicks home debut caught the attention of his veteran Jalen Brunson, who shared some praise for the rookie after the game.
"I like Tyler a lot, that's my guy," Brunson said via SNY. "His confidence comes from his work ethic and he played great today.
Kolek, 23, may not see these kinds of opportunities when the regular season begins, especially with coach Tom Thibodeau choosing not to place a ton of confidence in his rookies. But Kolek is proving that he isn't just another rookie.
His five years of college experience is coming into play, and he is putting in the hard work that is necessary for him to have if he is going to see consistent minutes.
Whether he plays or not, it seems like Kolek is going to give the same kind of energy, which is very good news for the Knicks. Considering how hurt the Knicks have been over the past few years, depth is incredibly key, and the preseason is allowing Thibodeau and the team to earn trust from Kolek in case he is needed to play for the team during the year.
