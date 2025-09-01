Knicks, Kings Linked to Guard Trade
The New York Knicks are a team to watch on the trade market as they inch closer towards their first championship in over 50 years.
Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley proposed a trade that would send Knicks guard Miles McBride and a 2026 first-round pick to the Sacramento Kings for Keon Ellis.
"The Knicks are heavily invested in this core and fully believe it holds championship potential," Buckley wrote. "When the club split from coach Tom Thibodeau following its first conference finals appearances in 25 years, team president Leon Rose explained they were "singularly focused on winning a championship."
"It's possible they'd view McBride as being too meaningful to move, but there's a bit of "If not him, then who?" factoring into this selection. The starters are cemented, Mitchell Robinson can't stay healthy and there'd be nothing beyond blind faith drawing suitors toward Pacôme Dadiet or Tyler Kolek, who logged a combined 407 minutes last season.
"So, McBride it is, but only if the Knicks feel like they're getting an upgrade. Ellis probably fits the bill. He doesn't provide the same playmaking, but he's more consistent from three and bigger and more versatile on defense. It'd be easier to get him on the floor with Jalen Brunson, and it's hard to think of a more helpful skill than supporting the club's best player."
The biggest reason for the Knicks to make this deal is because head coach Mike Brown is a major fan of Ellis. Brown coached Ellis in Sacramento for three seasons, watching him go from a seldom-used undrafted free agent to consistent rotation player.
Ellis is in the final year of his contract with the Kings, so Sacramento would be open to moving him. Adding him into the bench unit with Jordan Clarkson gives the Knicks some lineup versatility and a stronger defender.
McBride is a better player on offense, but with Clarkson and Jalen Brunson also in the backcourt, the Knicks may prefer someone with better defensive chops like Ellis.
It's a risky move because McBride is one of the team's top trade chips that could be saved for a bigger deal, but this swap could benefit the Knicks in the long run.
