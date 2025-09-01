Knicks Have Salary Cap Trouble
The New York Knicks are going into the season with some questions surrounding their salary cap situation.
While the Knicks have one of the best rosters in the league, there isn't a lot of flexibility with the team. Bleacher Report writer Eric Pincus listed the Knicks as one of the top eight teams with the worst salary cap situations in the league.
"After giving Mikal Bridges an extension, the team is heavily invested in its core of Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, Josh Hart, and Bridges. Adding anyone else of note will be a financial and logistical challenge," Pincus wrote.
"That the team got returned to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2000; the heavy investment may be a positive, provided New York can take that next step to the NBA Finals.
"While the Knicks had banked multiple first-round picks, most were cashed out to assemble the current squad. Outside of potential swaps to offer, New York has just one selection available to trade, but it's from the Washington Wizards and is all but certain to convert to a pair of second-rounders when the Wizards presumably miss the playoffs again."
The other teams next to the Knicks on the list are the Minnesota Timberwolves, Cleveland Cavaliers, Denver Nuggets, Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns, Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers.
The Knicks are running forward with their plan and that means spending money on their core of the roster. While the team has yet to win a championship, the Knicks believe they have a roster that can do that within the next few years.
If the Knicks come up short of a title, that's on the front office. However, the team is confident in the direction it is going in when it comes to the players even if it means spending the amount of money on the payroll.
In the meantime, the Knicks are counting down the days until training camp, which begins later this month. The team will travel to Abu Dhabi for its preseason opener against the Philadelphia 76ers on Oct. 2.
