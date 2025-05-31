Knicks, Spurs Could Make Trade This Summer
The New York Knicks scouting department should be looking for ancillary pieces that can be added to the team's core for a potential playoff run next season.
The team shouldn't need massive changes, because marginal tweaks may be what the Knicks need in order to succeed.
Bleacher Report writer Greg Swartz believes the Knicks should look to trade for San Antonio Spurs forward Julian Champagnie.
"It's probably safe to assume that the New York Knicks will keep their core together next season, meaning no All-Star trade targets here. Instead, the Knicks should be looking to improve their depth by finding rotation players on budget-friendly contracts," Swartz wrote.
"Champagnie is owed just $6 million over the next two years and would give New York a reliable forward to help spell OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges."
The Knicks have another affordable contract similar to Champagnie's with Miles McBride. That may be the player the Spurs target in a potential Champagnie trade, but the Knicks shouldn't make that swap. McBride fits the team better than Champagnie would.
If New York could find a way to get Champagnie without having to deal McBride, maybe sending someone like backup center Ariel Hukporti instead, then the Knicks may have something to negotiate.
Champagnie would provide that backup forward role that the team is currently lacking. Someday, 2024 first-round pick Pacome Dadiet could fill in this gap for the Knicks, but the French teenager is still in need of development and likely won't be ready for consistent NBA minutes next season.
Champagnie is nearly, if not fully, baked as an NBA player, and he would be a strong addition to a Knicks team that could look to re-tool going into next season.
