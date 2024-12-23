Knicks Say Goodbye to Matt Ryan
The New York Knicks are moving on from one of the players on their roster.
The team announced late Sunday that it is waiving veteran forward Matt Ryan. In a corresponding move, the team is signing Landry Shamet, who was with the Westchester Knicks in the G League.
Ryan, 27, averaged 1.7 points per game in nine appearances with the Knicks over the past several weeks. He was playing for his hometown team, which he took a lot of pride in.
“I always said if I could choose to play for one team, it would be here,"Ryan said h/t Posting and Toasting. "I’m from here, so it’s definitely special. It’s unique, it’s a blessing, and I’m very lucky.”
Before joining the Knicks, Ryan played for the Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans.
Now, Ryan's NBA journey continues as he now heads to waivers where any of the other 29 teams can claim him. If he goes unclaimed, he will become a free agent.
The Knicks, without Ryan, will return to the court at Madison Square Garden tonight to face off against the Toronto Raptors.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!