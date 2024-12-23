All Knicks

Knicks Say Goodbye to Matt Ryan

The New York Knicks made another roster move.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 1, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Matt Ryan (37), New Orleans Pelicans center Karlo Matkovic (17), and New York Knicks center Ariel Hukporti (55) at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Dec 1, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Matt Ryan (37), New Orleans Pelicans center Karlo Matkovic (17), and New York Knicks center Ariel Hukporti (55) at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks are moving on from one of the players on their roster.

The team announced late Sunday that it is waiving veteran forward Matt Ryan. In a corresponding move, the team is signing Landry Shamet, who was with the Westchester Knicks in the G League.

Ryan, 27, averaged 1.7 points per game in nine appearances with the Knicks over the past several weeks. He was playing for his hometown team, which he took a lot of pride in.

“I always said if I could choose to play for one team, it would be here,"Ryan said h/t Posting and Toasting. "I’m from here, so it’s definitely special. It’s unique, it’s a blessing, and I’m very lucky.”

Before joining the Knicks, Ryan played for the Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans.

Now, Ryan's NBA journey continues as he now heads to waivers where any of the other 29 teams can claim him. If he goes unclaimed, he will become a free agent.

The Knicks, without Ryan, will return to the court at Madison Square Garden tonight to face off against the Toronto Raptors.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News