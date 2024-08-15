Knicks Schedule: Isaiah Hartenstein’s Return Leaked
Tell the world ... or at least the portion that adores the New York Knicks ... that Isaiah Hartenstein's coming home.
Hartenstein's return to Madison Square Garden is one of the latest bit of the 2024-25 NBA regular season schedule to emerge, as the former Manhattan big man will bring his Oklahoma City Thunder to Madison Square Garden on Jan. 10, per Ian Begley of SNY.
The interconference clash between the Knicks and Thunder is perhaps one of the more anticipated East-West bouts on the 2024-25 slate: both teams finished within the top two of their respective conferences (Oklahoma City won the West's regular season title) and both boast several sterling young talents set to take over both All-Star Game and All-NBA team rosters.
Hartenstein's move from New York to Oklahoma City will only amplify the intensity: the 26-year-old was one of several depth stars that emerged for the Knicks when injuries ate away at least year's starting lineup, as he took over primary center duties when Mitchell Robinson was lost to a long-term injury.
Last season saw Hartenstein average 7.8 points and a career-best 8.3 rebounds in 75 appearances, making 49 starts in Robinson's place. Hartenstein even kept the starting five duties when Roinbson briefly returned to the lineup during the last stages of the regular season and the opening rounds of the Knicks' postseason run. In the year before, his first of two with the Knicks, Hartenstein became the first New Yorker to play all 82 regular season games since Justin Holiday in 2016-17.
Hartenstein now joins a young Oklahoma City core headlined by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren. The Thunder posted the Western Conference's best record at 57-25 last season but struggled to keep pace in their rebounding efforts. Despite the Knicks' relatively early elimination in the second round, Hartenstein led all 2024 postseason participants in total offensive rebounds (49) until he was finally surpassed by Dallas' Dereck Lively during te NBA Finals.
The full NBA schedule will be released on Thursday afternoon on the talk program "NBA Today" (3 p.m. ET, ESPN).
