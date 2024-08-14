No. 1 Pick, Former Knick Dies at 91
Furman University's athletic department and the family of one-time New York Knick Frank Selvy announced his passing at the age of 91 earlier this week. Selvy passed away at his home in Simpsonville, SC surrounded by his family.
"Frank was both a mentor and a friend who had an incredible impact on Furman Basketball as a player and as a coach," current Furman men's basketball coach Bob Richey said in a statement. "In addition to being a great basketball player, Frank was a phenomenal person. He was one of the best to ever wear the jersey, and he will be deeply missed."
Selvy spent one season of an eventful basketball career with the Knicks, averaging 9.8 points and 3.6 rebounds during the 1958-59 season.
Selvy is best known for his scoring prowess at the collegiate level, notably setting an NCAA Division I record that stands to this day by scoring 100 points for Furman in a 1954 win over Newberry. That was one of 22 games that saw him score at least 40 in his 78-contest collegiate career. Selvy played that success into top pick honors at the 1954 NBA Draft, where he was selected by the Baltimore Bullets.
Over nine NBA seasons, Selvy averaged 10.8 points and 3.7 rebounds while earning two All-Star Game invites. With the Baltimore franchise folding shortly after his drafing, Selvy was moved to the Milwaukee/St. Louis Hawks, where he played under future Knicks boss Red Holzman. Slevy would spend most of his career with the Minneapolis/Los Angeles Lakers, where he partook in two NBA Finals.
Though injuries forced an early end to his NBA career, Selvy later returned to Furman and coached the men's basketball team for four seasons. He remains one of the most decorated players in Paladins history and his No. 28 has been retired by the program. Selvy was also a charter member of the Southern Conference Hall of Fame in 2009, inducted alongside future Lakers teammate Jerry West and New York Giants legend Sam Huff.
Selvy is survived by his wife Barbara and his children Valerie and Mike.
