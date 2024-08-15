Knicks Get Updates on Three Key Injuries
New York Knicks have waited month to see Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson back on Madison Square Garden hardwood, but it appears that more patience will be required.
SNY Knicks insider Ian Begley offered injury updates on some major metropolitan names in a mailbag published on Wednesday. Despite its success, the last Knicks season was partly marred by several injuries, ones that wiped out a good bit of the starting lineup en route to 50 wins and the second seed on the Eastern Conference playoff bracket.
By far the most dire of Begley's updates is the status of primary center Mitchell Robinson, who dealt with ankle woes for most of last season.
"As of earlier this week, Robinson had not yet been cleared for high-intensity weight-bearing activities during his rehab, per people familiar with the matter," Begley said. "So Robinson has to clear several hurdles before he gets clearance to fully participate in training camp."
If there is an undeniable weak spot on the Knicks, it's the five, which recently lost depth star Isaiah Hartenstein to the Oklahoma City Thunder. While Robinson, the longest-tenured Knick, has proven reliable in the top spot, depth behind him is sorely lacking.
Jericho Sims is the top listed backup center despite struggling to carve out a lasting role in the New York rotation while Dmytro Skapintsev and rookie Ariel Hukporti feel more destined to make an impact in Westchester rather than Manhattan. The team recently re-signed Precious Achiuwa after he came over Toronto in December but the former Raptor envisions himself as a power forward rather than a true five.
Begley is more optimistic about the status of Randle, whose season ended in January thanks to a shoulder ailment. While it doesn't sound like fans should anticipate seeing Randle partake in the early portions of the Knicks' preseason slate, he should be part of the contingent that faces the Boston Celtics in Beantown on opening night.
"Based on other timelines for shoulder surgery, it would be surprising if Randle were ready for the start of training camp," Begley said. "But if everything progresses well, he should be back on the court for the Knicks’ Oct. 22 season opener or soon thereafter."
Begley's injury updates also feature a quick note on Jalen Brunson, whose broken hand in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinal provided a macabrely appropriate ending to the 2023-24 campaign. Begley predicted that Brunson would be a "full participant in training camp," echoing the medical hope the point guard displayed last week.
In a Madison Square Garden ceremony that officially named him the 36th captain in Knicks history, Brunson offered a literal thumbs up when asked about his recovery from the injury by MSG Networks' Alan Hahn.
The Knicks open the 2024 preseason on Oct. 6 in Charlotte.
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!