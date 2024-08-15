All Knicks

Knicks Get Updates on Three Key Injuries

The New York Knicks literally limped to last year's finish line after enduring several major injuries.

Oct 19, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) and New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) walk up court during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 19, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) and New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) walk up court during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports / Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
New York Knicks have waited month to see Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson back on Madison Square Garden hardwood, but it appears that more patience will be required.

SNY Knicks insider Ian Begley offered injury updates on some major metropolitan names in a mailbag published on Wednesday. Despite its success, the last Knicks season was partly marred by several injuries, ones that wiped out a good bit of the starting lineup en route to 50 wins and the second seed on the Eastern Conference playoff bracket.

By far the most dire of Begley's updates is the status of primary center Mitchell Robinson, who dealt with ankle woes for most of last season.

Julius randle
Jan 27, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) is helped by medical staff after an injury during the second half against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

"As of earlier this week, Robinson had not yet been cleared for high-intensity weight-bearing activities during his rehab, per people familiar with the matter," Begley said. "So Robinson has to clear several hurdles before he gets clearance to fully participate in training camp."

If there is an undeniable weak spot on the Knicks, it's the five, which recently lost depth star Isaiah Hartenstein to the Oklahoma City Thunder. While Robinson, the longest-tenured Knick, has proven reliable in the top spot, depth behind him is sorely lacking.

Jericho Sims is the top listed backup center despite struggling to carve out a lasting role in the New York rotation while Dmytro Skapintsev and rookie Ariel Hukporti feel more destined to make an impact in Westchester rather than Manhattan. The team recently re-signed Precious Achiuwa after he came over Toronto in December but the former Raptor envisions himself as a power forward rather than a true five.

Begley is more optimistic about the status of Randle, whose season ended in January thanks to a shoulder ailment. While it doesn't sound like fans should anticipate seeing Randle partake in the early portions of the Knicks' preseason slate, he should be part of the contingent that faces the Boston Celtics in Beantown on opening night.

"Based on other timelines for shoulder surgery, it would be surprising if Randle were ready for the start of training camp," Begley said. "But if everything progresses well, he should be back on the court for the Knicks’ Oct. 22 season opener or soon thereafter."

Jalen Brunson
May 19, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) flexes his left hand during the third quarter of game seven of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Begley's injury updates also feature a quick note on Jalen Brunson, whose broken hand in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinal provided a macabrely appropriate ending to the 2023-24 campaign. Begley predicted that Brunson would be a "full participant in training camp," echoing the medical hope the point guard displayed last week.

In a Madison Square Garden ceremony that officially named him the 36th captain in Knicks history, Brunson offered a literal thumbs up when asked about his recovery from the injury by MSG Networks' Alan Hahn.

The Knicks open the 2024 preseason on Oct. 6 in Charlotte.

