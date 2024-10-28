Knicks See Growth in Karl-Anthony Towns
When the New York Knicks traded for Karl-Anthony Towns last month, they knew they were getting a player who wouldn't fit immediately, but could be exactly what the team needed in due time.
While Towns isn't exactly where he needs to be, he is trending in the right direction, as evidenced by his performance in the team's win against the Indiana Pacers. Towns scored 21 points while grabbing 15 rebounds in the Knicks victory.
“I thought he had a good mix. He went into the post. He offensive rebounded. He got to the free-throw line. That’s really his skill set," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said h/t Posting and Toasting. “He can shoot the three, but he can drive the ball, he can play [with his] back to the basket. He’s a great rebounder. So we are seeing that.”
Towns with the Knicks has also allowed him to reunite with Thibodeau, who coached him in Minnesota from 2016-19. Thibodeau also says that Towns is a different player than who he once was with the Timberwolves.
“Just the maturity—he’s obviously a lot stronger. I coached him a few years ago—I think all of his experiences have helped him," Thibodeau said. “The ups and downs, the playoffs, to go from where they were when he was drafted as the No. 1 player in the draft to having big expectations to the point where they got to the conference finals [last season] and just playing winning basketball. I think those experiences have served him well.”
Towns came into the league with massive expectations. He was drafted to the Wolves in 2015, when the team lacked the direction and leadership necessary to be successful in the league. While Minnesota made the playoffs in 2018, snapping a 14-year drought, the No. 8 seed ended up as the team's ceiling before they fell off again.
Towns was deemed as someone who didn't fulfill his full potential after being a No. 1 pick for a team that was right back at the top of the draft again five years later, when Anthony Edwards became the top selection.
But having Edwards alongside him also shaped Towns for his Knicks tenure and helped him figure out how to be successful in New York.
“Sometimes, timing is important, too. I think you can have a player when they’re young in their career, they want to get themselves established first," Thibodeau said. "I think as they mature and get older, they realize it’s very difficult to do individually. You have to do it collectively. And I think that’s where most players go. They tend to trend that way.”
Towns and the Knicks are set to play in their next game tonight when they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
Make sure you bookmark New York Knicks On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!