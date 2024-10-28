NBA Champion Says Knicks Have 'No Chance' vs. Celtics
Even with KAT in tow, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green is scratching the idea of the New York Knicks joining him in the brotherhood of NBA champions.
Green tore into the Knicks' championship chances in the latest episode of the eponymous web series he hosts with ex-New Yorker Baron Davis, reasoning that, despite their high-profile additions ... such as that of Karl-Anthony Towns ... they are still no match for the defending champion Boston Celtics.
"They don't have a chance of beating the Celtics," said Green, the earner of four NBA championship rings. "Al Horford is going to give KAT some trouble. Although Jrue Holiday I bet you could guard KAT in the post ... I like the Knicks, I just don’t think they can compete with the Boston Celtics, I just don’t think so.”
Green, embarking on his 13th season with the Warriors, has frequently used the internet's airwaves to doubt the Knicks' title fortunes, notably choosing the Philadelphia 76ers in the opening round of last year's playoffs. While the Knicks dispelled Green's theory, he later referred to last year's success (50 wins and the second seed on the Eastern Conference playoff bracket) as a "fluke."
Alas for the Knicks, they did little to dispel the notion that they're ready for Boston-based primetime, dropping a 132-109 decision in last Tuesday's opening night tilt. Horford was relatively tame (11 points, 5 assists, 3 rebounds) but Towns was held in check to the tune of 12 points on just nine attempts while pulling in seven boards.
New York dropped four of five to Boston last season, which saw the Celtics take their record 18th NBA Finals victory. Despite the loss, the Knicks did recover well enough to earn a dominant victory over the Indiana Pacers in their home opener on Friday.
The Knicks (1-1) won't have worry about the annual couple against Green and the Warriors until March. In the meantime, they open the week with a Monday matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
