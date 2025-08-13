Knicks Can Set Tone Against Cavs
The New York Knicks are set to meet the Cleveland Cavaliers on Christmas Day this year, but that won't be their first meeting of the season.
The league announced that the Knicks would host the Cavs at Madison Square Garden for the first game of the season on Oct. 22 as part of the league's opening week coverage.
The Knicks and Cavs are viewed as two of the best teams in the league going into the season and the game could serve as a preview for the Eastern Conference Finals in May.
Getting them for the first game of the season could be a way for the Knicks to truly figure out where they are as a team.
Last year, the Knicks had a similar test to open up the year going on the road to face off against the defending champion Boston Celtics. The Knicks lost 132-109 to the Celtics, which was the first of a four-game regular season sweep. However, the Knicks were able to rebound as they beat the Celtics in six games to reach the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2000.
The opening game of the season could once again serve as foreshadowing for who the Knicks could see in the playoffs. The Cavaliers are fresh off of a 64-win season, but like the Knicks, they were also upset by the Eastern Conference champion Indiana Pacers in the second round of the playoffs.
The Pacers will have to face the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder in their first game of the season on Oct. 23. The Thunder, meanwhile, will open the season at home as they raise the banner up to the rafters of the Paycom Center while they host Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets, who finished second place in the Western Conference standings during the 2024-25 regular season.
There are a lot of high-profile games to begin the season and the Knicks' matchup against the Cavaliers could be up there as the most intriguing one.
Tipoff between the Cavs and Knicks is set for Wednesday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. ET.
