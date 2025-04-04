Knicks Should Play This Duo Together
New York Knicks guards Jalen Brunson and Miles McBride have been nursing their own injuries as of late, but the timing hasn't been great considering both of them are about to need to be healthy for the playoffs.
Both players could make an appearance before the end of the season, but the goal for the Knicks should be to have both of them healthy and good to go.
When they do get back on the court, Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale believes that the pair of guards need to play alongside each other more often.
"Brunson and McBride are averaging over 12 minutes per appearance together. That is not insubstantial, yet there should be room for more when considering the benefits," Favale writes.
"Yes, the Knicks will be smaller. That is problematic knowing how much head coach Tom Thibodeau loves positional size. But McBride's point-of-attack defense has a trickle-down effect, streamlining responsibility for Mikal Bridges and, to a lesser extent, OG Anunoby.
"The returns with Anunoby, Brunson, Bridges and McBride on the court through 39 separate appearances support as much. They are outscoring opponents by more than 14 points per 100 possessions (outside garbage time), with top-tier offensive and defensive ratings."
McBride is often the player who enters the game when Brunson comes out, allowing him to be the primary backcourt creator when the All-Star is on the bench.
When the two are together, it forces opposing defenses to change things up, and that usually results in Knicks scoring runs.
Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau will alter his rotation for the playoffs, but it will be in his best interest to find some time for Brunson and McBride to share the court together.
The Knicks are back in action tomorrow when they take on the Atlanta Hawks at 3 p.m. EST from inside State Farm Arena.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!