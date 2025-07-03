Knicks Should Risk it All for LeBron James
The New York Knicks are approaching the peak of their title contention window and the team needs to find a way to maximize it.
With LeBron James opting in to the final year of his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, a potential trade could be in the works, and the Knicks could pounce on the opportunity.
CBS Sports writer Sam Quinn listed the Knicks as the second-likeliest destination for James if he were to request a trade from the Lakers.
"James has been circling the Knicks for practically his entire career," Quinn wrote. "He met with them directly in 2010. He's in the past. But they've never made more sense for him than they do right now. No team could make his life easier on offense with Jalen Brunson and an elite shooting big man in Karl-Anthony Towns in place."
"OG Anunoby would ensure that he never has to guard the toughest assignments defensively ever again. The trio of Mikal Bridges, Mitchell Robinson and Josh Hart all make some measure of sense as longer-term Dončić teammates, and they make more than enough to serve as matching salary here. The Knicks would be incredibly thin, but they'd have arguably the best starting five in the NBA in a weak Eastern Conference. Getting James would give them their best chance at a championship in more than 50 years."
The Knicks would certainly become a championship-or-bust team by trading for LeBron, but it could definitely work if he were to move to the Big Apple.
Brunson, Miles McBride, Anunoby, LeBron and Towns would make up the starting five in all likelihood with Tyler Kolek and new signees Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele coming off the bench.
Add in LeBron's former coach in Mike Brown and New York could enter the season as the favorite to win the title.
