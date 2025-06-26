Knicks Should Trade For Grizzlies Big Man
The New York Knicks may feel the heat now that the Houston Rockets have traded for Kevin Durant from the Phoenix Suns.
This could mean top-tier players from other teams might now be on the block as the offseason frenzy begins on the trade market.
SB Nation columnist Michael Zeno looks at the idea of the Knicks trading for Memphis Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr.
"In acquiring Jaren Jackson Jr., you immediately upgrade your defense. Jackson is an incredible defender and is a dream fit alongside Towns," Zeno wrote.
"If anyone can come in and not only space the floor (37.5% from 3 last year) but maximize a double big lineup, it’s the former Defensive Player of the Year. A package would revolve around Mikal Bridges and could also involve Mitchell Robinson."
The Knicks could form an intriguing pair with Jackson and Towns, but there are potential problems that could emerge from that duo, especially when it comes to cap space.
"Further, while Bridges seems likely to take the four-year, $156 million extension, Jackson would be more likely to wait a year and cash in on a near-$300 million extension. That’s where the Nova Knicks chemistry helps financially," Zeno wrote.
While trading for Jackson could burn the Knicks' pockets, the organization has repeatedly said it would do anything to win a championship, and a move like this could certainly push the needle in the right direction.
It would be risky, because the Knicks wouldn't have much, if any, wiggle room to make other moves in case this trade doesn't lead to a championship, but NBA teams have to swing big with the league as wide open as it has been in a very long time.
The Knicks will look to improve their team when free agency begins next Monday at 6 p.m. ET.
