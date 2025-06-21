Former Warriors GM Slams Knicks Coaching Hunt
It's already been a busy offseason for coaches across the NBA, and all of the recent moves seem to trace back to the New York Knicks.
They have very little leverage as the only team in the NBA still looking for next season's coach and looking like they didn't have a plan after firing Tom Thibodeau two weeks ago, and seemingly resorted to wildly calling other organizations and asking if they could talk to other presently-employed coaches.
Of the five coaches they've reportedly reached out to for a conversation, they've heard nothing but hard rejections from teams understandably unwilling to allow their current representatives to be courted. Bob Myers, the former Golden State Warriors general manager who since' pivoted to an analyst role, makes the case that the Knicks' strategy leaves trails of chaos wherever they strike.
He walks through the hypothetical of New York executive Leon Rose calling his office looking for head coach Steve Kerr if he were still in charge of the Warriors on a Siriux XM NBA Radio appearance with Frank Isola and Brian Scalabrine, illustrating just how little that other managers around the league have to gain in allowing their coaches to take a phone call.
"I'd be a little bit like, 'You're jacking up my own situation here, and you're not offering anything?,'" he said. "...So now everybody knows you called on my coach, and now my coach is gonna come in and want more money, so you better offer me something."
To understand what Myers is talking about, look no further than the two most recent NBA head coaches to receive extensions. First, a few days after the Knicks came knocking on Chicago's door, Bulls coach Billy Donovan got more money to stay with the team long-term. Several days later, it was Ime Udoka of the Houston Rockets getting rewarded following New York's interest.
Not only are the Knicks hearing hard, aggressive slams of the phone following their inquiries, but they're accidentally buying security for some of their top targets.
