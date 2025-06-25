Knicks On SI 2025 NBA Draft Tracker
Despite the lack of New York Knicks, the NBA is about to gain a freshman 30.
The Association descends upon New York City on Wednesday and Thursday night, coming to Brooklyn to select 60 names in the 2025 NBA Draft. The Dallas Mavericks hold the top selection entering Wednesday night's activities and will likely select Duke phenom Cooper Flagg with the debut pick.
Thanks to their trade with this week's Brooklyn hosts, the Knicks will not take the podium in the opening round, carrying only the 50th pick on Thursday night entering these proceedings.
Even with the lack of Manhattan representation (for now), keep track of the first round commotion below ...
First Round
Team
Selection
1. Dallas Mavericks
Cooper Flagg, Duke
2. San Antonio Spurs
Dylan Harper, Rutgers
3. Philadelphia 76ers
VJ Edgecombe, Baylor
4. Charlotte Hornets
Kon Knueppel, Duke
5. Utah Jazz
Ace Bailey, Rutgers
6. Washington Wizards
Tre Johnson, Texas
7. New Orleans Pelicans
8. Brooklyn Nets
9. Toronto Raptors
10. Phoenix Suns
11. Portland Trail Blazers
12. Chicago Bulls
13. Atlanta Hawks (from Sacramento)
14. San Antonio Spurs (from Atlanta)
15. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Miami)
16. Memphis Grizzlies (from Orlando)
17. Minnesota Timberwolves (from Detroit)
18. Washington Wizards (from Memphis)
19. Brooklyn Nets (from Milwaukee)
20. Miami Heat (from Golden State)
21. Utah Jazz (from Minnesota)
22. Brooklyn Nets (from LA Lakers)
23. New Orleans Pelicans (from Indiana)
24. Oklahoma City Thunder (from LA Clippers)
25. Orlando Magic (from Denver)
26. Brooklyn Nets (from KNICKS)
27. Brookyn Nets (from Houston)
28. Boston Celtics
29. Phoenix Suns (from Cleveland)
30. Los Angeles Clippers (from Oklahoma City)
(*—reported trade)
Reported In-Draft Trades
To be added
