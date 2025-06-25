All Knicks

Knicks On SI 2025 NBA Draft Tracker

Despite the lack of New York Knicks representation, keep track of the opening round of the 2025 NBA Draft.

Geoff Magliocchetti

Geoff Magliocchetti
In this story:

Despite the lack of New York Knicks, the NBA is about to gain a freshman 30.

The Association descends upon New York City on Wednesday and Thursday night, coming to Brooklyn to select 60 names in the 2025 NBA Draft. The Dallas Mavericks hold the top selection entering Wednesday night's activities and will likely select Duke phenom Cooper Flagg with the debut pick.

Thanks to their trade with this week's Brooklyn hosts, the Knicks will not take the podium in the opening round, carrying only the 50th pick on Thursday night entering these proceedings.

Even with the lack of Manhattan representation (for now), keep track of the first round commotion below ...

First Round

Team

Selection

1. Dallas Mavericks

Cooper Flagg, Duke

2. San Antonio Spurs

Dylan Harper, Rutgers

3. Philadelphia 76ers

VJ Edgecombe, Baylor

4. Charlotte Hornets

Kon Knueppel, Duke

5. Utah Jazz

Ace Bailey, Rutgers

6. Washington Wizards

Tre Johnson, Texas

7. New Orleans Pelicans

8. Brooklyn Nets

9. Toronto Raptors

10. Phoenix Suns

11. Portland Trail Blazers

12. Chicago Bulls

13. Atlanta Hawks (from Sacramento)

14. San Antonio Spurs (from Atlanta)

15. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Miami)

16. Memphis Grizzlies (from Orlando)

17. Minnesota Timberwolves (from Detroit)

18. Washington Wizards (from Memphis)

19. Brooklyn Nets (from Milwaukee)

20. Miami Heat (from Golden State)

21. Utah Jazz (from Minnesota)

22. Brooklyn Nets (from LA Lakers)

23. New Orleans Pelicans (from Indiana)

24. Oklahoma City Thunder (from LA Clippers)

25. Orlando Magic (from Denver)

26. Brooklyn Nets (from KNICKS)

27. Brookyn Nets (from Houston)

28. Boston Celtics

29. Phoenix Suns (from Cleveland)

30. Los Angeles Clippers (from Oklahoma City)

(*—reported trade)

Reported In-Draft Trades

To be added

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!

Published |Modified
Geoff Magliocchetti
GEOFF MAGLIOCCHETTI

Editor-In-Chief at All Knicks

Home/News