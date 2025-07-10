Knicks Stance on Russell Westbrook Revealed
The New York Knicks could benefit from adding a point guard in free agency this offseason.
There are a lot of ways the Knicks can go in order to make that happen, including signing future Hall-of-Fame point guard Russell Westbrook.
Westbrook is one of the best point guards in NBA history and he is still looking for a home after opting out of his deal with the Denver Nuggets, but ClutchPoints insider Brett Siegel doesn't see him linking up with the Knicks.
"Westbrook was linked to the [Sacramento Kings] and New York Knicks early in the free agency market, yet the Knicks opted to sign Jordan Clarkson, and they hold no interest in pursuing the former league MVP, sources said. That leaves the Kings as the only team with known interest in the nine-time All-Star, but they just signed Dennis Schroder," Siegel wrote.
Westbrook's future in the league is up in the air, but there are other reasons why the No. 4 overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft wouldn't want to go with the Knicks.
His family is based in Los Angeles, and he has consistently spoke about wanting to be closer to the west coast. New York would be the furthest out east he's played in his career.
While the Knicks provide an opportunity to compete for a championship, it may not be all of what Westbrook is looking for at this stage in his career.
At 36 years old, Westbrook doesn't have many years left in the NBA, but he could be looking for the best mix of being close to his family and winning a championship.
With Westbrook likely not on New York's radar, the team could look to re-sign Cam Payne or Delon Wright in the latter part of free agency.
