Knicks Pursuing Bold Trade Move for Experienced Playmaker

The New York Knicks continue their aggressive hunt for backcourt reinforcement. According to ESPN 1320 sources, the Knicks are showing interest in Sacramento Kings guard Dennis Schröder as they seek to address their critical backup point guard shortage before the February trade deadline.

Since Malcolm Brogdon's unexpected retirement before the season started, the Knicks have struggled to find stability in their backup point guard position. This missing piece has forced star Jalen Brunson to carry an excessive offensive load, which isn't sustainable for a championship-contending team. Schröder presents an intriguing solution to this ongoing problem.

The Knicks are showing interest in Kings guard Dennis Schröder.



SOURCE:

.@ESPN1320 https://t.co/wwYfUMeIRP pic.twitter.com/NRQBDdFbQD — The Knicks Recap (@TheKnicksRecap) December 13, 2025

Why Dennis Schröder is the Right Fit for the Knicks

Dennis Schröder offers exactly what the Knicks need right now. The 32-year-old veteran brings proven playmaking ability with an average of 6.0 assists per game. At 12.4 points per game this season with the Kings, he's not expected to be a high-volume scorer, making him an ideal backup guard who can facilitate and push pace without disrupting the team's offensive flow.​

What makes Schröder particularly valuable to New York is his experience. He's been traded multiple times and has played for several contenders, understanding what it takes to win in the playoffs.

His ability to make quick decisions and move the ball would immediately improve the Knicks' bench unit, which has struggled with ball movement compared to the starters.​

The Kings guard currently earns $14.1 million, making him a realistic trade target for New York. Unlike some of the more expensive guards on the market, Schröder's salary fits within the Knicks' flexibility constraints.​

How the Trade Could Actually Look

The Knicks possess multiple second-round picks that could facilitate a deal without sacrificing crucial assets. Sacramento wouldn't demand a first-round pick for Schröder, making this a realistic path forward. New York might need to include a rotation player along with their second-round picks to sweeten the offer, but this remains far more manageable than pursuing other guard options.



The timeline works perfectly too. The December 15th date is crucial, as various contracts become trade-eligible, and this is when the market typically opens up for buyers like the Knicks.​



The Broader Guard Strategy

The Knicks aren't putting all their eggs in one basket. New York is reportedly showing interest in three different guards as trade targets. Beyond Schröder, the team has exploratory discussions about Jose Alvarado from the New Orleans Pelicans and Donte DiVincenzo from the Minnesota Timberwolves.​

Jose Alvarado brings defensive intensity and scoring punch, while DiVincenzo offers shooting and floor spacing. However, both come with higher price tags or more complex negotiations compared to Schröder.

Dennis Schröder might be the most underrated option on New York's list. While Alvarado and DiVincenzo grab headlines, Schröder offers a tried-and-tested veteran presence at a reasonable cost.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!