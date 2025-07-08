Knicks PG Remains Patient in Free Agency
The New York Knicks could be saying goodbye to one of their veterans who helped them in the latter half of last season.
Delon Wright, who was acquired in a trade with the Milwaukee Bucks for center Jericho Sims, is currently a free agent, and the Knicks have yet to agree with him on a new contract for next season.
Wright was named the 23rd-best free agent by Bleacher Report writer Eric Pincus.
"Wright has been in the NBA for a long time. Now 33, he's played for about a third of the league. Most recently, he filled in as the backup point guard for the Knicks, providing the team with an experienced and physical defender at the position," Pincus wrote.
"Unfortunately, he isn't much of a scorer or shooter, limiting his opportunities."
"Wright may need to wait until an injury to find a roster spot, but his time in the league seems likely to continue."
Wright averaged 4.3 points per game in 14 appearances for the Knicks during the last two months of the regular season and played in six contests for New York during the postseason.
While most of his impact was made off the court, Wright can still play in today's NBA and a roster spot should belong to him next season whether it's with the Knicks or another team.
His veteran experience and teamwork makes him a valuable asset for a team like the Knicks that is looking to win a championship, and there's a chance New York may look to bring him back.
The Knicks could also look for someone better, but the door should remain open for Wright to return.
In the meantime, the Knicks are getting ready to play in the Las Vegas Summer League from July 10-20.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!