Knicks Star Karl-Anthony Towns Suffers Knee Injury

Karl-Anthony Towns is out for the New York Knicks against the Brooklyn Nets.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 13, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts after a dunk against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
Nov 13, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts after a dunk against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks are opening up play in the Emirates NBA Cup tonight against the Brooklyn Nets inside Madison Square Garden, but they will be doing so without a few key contributors.

According to SNY insider Ian Begley, Karl-Anthony Towns is out for the Knicks tonight with a knee injury. The team will also be without backup point guard Miles McBride, who is battling an illness.

With Towns out, the Knicks will start Jericho Sims alongside Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart and OG Anunoby.

Through the first 11 games of the season, Towns is averaging 26.5 points and 12.2 rebounds per game. In his last appearance against the Chicago Bulls, Towns scored 46 points, but the Knicks couldn't come up with the win.

Towns was a game-time decision for tonight's affair, so there's hope that the knee injury isn't too serious. However, with the Knicks already down Mitchell Robinson and Precious Achiuwa, the team is running out of options in the frontcourt, and they need a spark from that position that can stay healthy.

With Towns out, rookie Ariel Hukporti could also see an extended look in the second unit as the Knicks look to grab a win against the Nets.

