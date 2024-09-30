Knicks Stars Pay Tribute to Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo
The double-edged sword of reality came down upon the New York Knicks on Monday.
With Karl-Anthony Towns lurking around the team's practice facility in Tarrytown amidst media day proceedings, Donte DiVincenzo and Julius Randle's Manhattan nights are unofficially over. The duo is set to move to Minnesota in the deal for Towns first reported by Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic on Friday.
Towns' new teammates played coy when asked about the unofficial deal but they did offer tributes for their soon-to-be-former companions. While Towns will no doubt push the Knicks' championship case forward ... hypothetically, of course ... the deal will end the five-year metropolitan tenure of Randle, one of the primary faces of New York's hardwood affairs in the new century.
"(I'm) thankful that Julius welcomed me with open arms here," point guard Jalen Brunson said in video from SNY. "I'm really thankful I got to get a relationship with Julius. The memories we made together were really fun."
Under Randle's watch, the Knicks returned to the realm of NBA relevancy: they ended an eight-year playoff drought in 2021, a year that saw Randle win the Association's Most Improved Player Award. Randle also appeared on three NBA All-Star teams and two All-NBA team, establishing himself as an undeniable modern star.
Forward Josh Hart, who stepped in Randle's place in the starting five when he endured a season-ending shoulder injury in January, acknowledged the Kentucky alum's place in Knicks history. Hart had previously collaborated with Randle during his rookie seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017-18.
"I think, for him, it was proabably pretty difficult and pretty frustrating," Hart said (h/t SNY). "He came here with a losing record, when (the Knicks) were struggling and he helped turned the franchise around, kind of changed the trajectory of it. I think New York and the fanbase is eternally grateful for that, for the time that he spent here. I think you guys know he played with extreme passion and competitiveness."
Equally emotional, at least for Brunson and Hart, is the departure of DiVincenzo, their former collegiate teammate who was set to partake in the "'Nova Knicks" contingent that also welcomed in their fellow former Villanova Wildcat Mikal Bridges. DiVincenzo spent but one year in New York but set a single-season franchise record for most successful three-point tries.
"He was the groomsman at my wedding," Brunson remarked. "That should tell you all you need to know."
It won't take long for DiVincenzo and Randle to potentially return to Madison Square Garden, as Minnesota is set to visit for a preseason game on Oct. 13. Hart hopes that Knicks fans gathered that night show the proper respect to the departees.
"When they come here, I hope and know that the Garden is going to show both of those guys love for the sacrifices they made in a Knicks jersey.”
