Knicks Starting to Spiral?
The New York Knicks have dropped two winnable games in as many days to the lottery-bound San Antonio Spurs and Charlotte Hornets.
Sure, Jalen Brunson wasn't available, but the Knicks have won without him before and the team could have played far better in those losses.
Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley examines what life would look like if Brunson isn't 100 percent upon return and if the Knicks continue to struggle.
"The Knicks aren't mathematically locked into the No. 3 spot, but functionally, they might as well be. In order to change their seed, they'd either have to take a massive tumble or see the Celtics flat-line down the stretch," Buckley writes.
"So, with seeding out of the equation, it's all about building momentum to carry into the postseason. If Brunson looks off and New York appears uneven overall, that won't inspire a ton of confidence in an organization attempting to push past the second round for the first time since 2000."
The Knicks simply haven't looked like themselves in the last two games, and there could be a number of reasons for that. A lot of it can be credited to Brunson's absence, but it likely has to do with the fatigue of a long season coming to a close.
The Knicks had to tip off in Charlotte less than 24 hours after the game in San Antonio began, and that always provides its challenges, but that reasoning cannot be used for the Spurs matchup.
It could be as simple as the fact that they got outplayed by hoopers, which exist on every team regardless of record.
If that's the case, the Knicks need to get back to their high level of play if they want to be taken seriously in the Eastern Conference.
