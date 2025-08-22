Knicks Superfan Spike Lee Issues Challenge to Timothee Chalamet
Pop into any New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden and you are bound to find Spike Lee sitting courtside.
Lee, 68, is one of the most famous Knicks fans in the world, but that title has recently been challenged by the likes of Ben Stiller and Timothee Chalamet. Lee was asked about Chalamet on his most recent appearance on ESPN's "First Take."
"I got nothing but love for Timothée, but I’m not ready to hand the baton on," Lee said on "First Take".
"When I leave this Earth, then he can have it. Because until then, they have to wheel me out in a wheelchair. I’m going to be courtside.”
Lee's latest movie, "Highest 2 Lowest", recently hit theaters across the country, so he was on ESPN as part of promotion for the film. The movie is a modern-day take on "High and Low" from Japanese director Akira Kurosawa, which opened up in theaters in 1963.
During the offseason, Lee appears to be enjoying life and building his career profile, but he is excited for the Knicks to come back in a few months' time.
The Knicks are expected to be one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference next season competing for a spot in the NBA Finals. With the Indiana Pacers losing star point guard Tyrese Haliburton for the entire year as he nurses a torn Achilles injury, the Knicks could be next in line to win the conference.
The Knicks will face challenges from teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers and Orlando Magic, but all signs point to New York being among the elite in the NBA.
If things go right for the Knicks, there's a good chance that Lee and Chalamet could be seen at a playoff game together at Madison Square Garden.
Before that happens, the Knicks will be taking a few weeks to get ready for training camp, which starts at the end of next month. The team's first preseason game comes against the Philadelphia 76ers on Oct. 2 in Abu Dhabi.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!