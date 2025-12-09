NBA Defends Knicks' OG Anunoby With Brutal Fine

The NBA has officially stepped in to defend the New York Knicks against unsportsmanlike conduct. After a tense altercation involving guard Desmond Bane and Knicks defensive star OG Anunoby, the league office delivered a swift punishment that proves disrespect won't be tolerated.

The League Drops the Hammer

The punishment was announced on Tuesday afternoon, sending a clear warning to the rest of the league. The NBA stated that Desmond Bane has been fined $35,000 for "throwing the game ball with force at [OG Anunoby] in an unsportsmanlike manner."

The NBA announced Desmond Bane has been fined $35,000 for "throwing the game ball with force at [OG Anunoby] in an unsportsmanlike manner" pic.twitter.com/bNYYH6jXXk — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) December 8, 2025

It was a costly mistake that hit Bane right in the wallet, serving as an expensive reminder to keep his temper in check when visiting Madison Square Garden.

What Actually Happened

The incident unfolded during the fourth quarter of the Knicks' recent 106-100 victory over the Orlando Magic. With about six minutes left in a tight game, tensions were running high. Anunoby had just been stopped on a drive to the basket and fell to the floor near the baseline.

Instead of playing on, Bane grabbed the loose ball and forcefully hurled it directly at Anunoby’s midsection while he was still down. It was a petty, "dirty shot" moment that looked like pure frustration boiling over from Anunoby’s suffocating defense throughout the night.

OG Stays Cool, Boogie Wants Violence

True to his personality, OG Anunoby remained completely unbothered. He didn't flinch or retaliate, simply choosing to let the scoreboard do the talking. However, not everyone agreed with OG’s passive approach. Former NBA All-Star DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins sounded off on the incident, suggesting Anunoby should have stood his ground.

"No, not kudos to OG," Cousins said regarding the incident. "I'm not saying punch him in the face, but maybe slap the s*** out of him."

Bane’s Rage Goes Viral

While Cousins wanted a fight, the internet went to work mocking Bane. Since the incident, videos have surfaced online highlighting Bane's history of losing his cool, including a similar incident.

Son what is Desmond Bane on this year 😭 pic.twitter.com/esDeK979Mo — Hamz Talks Hoops (@hamztalkshoops_) December 7, 2025

Ultimately, the Knicks got the revenge that matters most: the win. Despite the dirty tactics, New York stayed focused and closed out the game strong, securing a 106-100 victory. Bane went home $35,000 poorer and with a loss in the column, while the Knicks proved once again that they are a team you can’t rattle.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!