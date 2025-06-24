Knicks Target Timberwolves Assistant in Next Head Coach Interview
The New York Knicks may once again be ready to work out on a blockbuster offseason deal involving a former Minnesota Timberwolf.
Per Shams Charania of ESPN, the Knicks have added a new name to their head coaching carousel, set to interview lead Minneapolis assistant Micah Nori to fill the vacancy Tom Thibodeau left behind. Nori is the third candidate to land an interview with Knicks brass, joining Mike Brown and Taylor Jenkins.
Nori, 51, has been an NBA sideline staple since 2009, having also served on the staffs of Toronto, Sacramento, Denver, and Detroit. He and current Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch previously collaborated in Denver and he has been stationed as Finch's lead assistant ever since the latter took the Wolves' job in 2021.
Together, Nori and Finch have thrust the Wolves back into hardwood relevancy, reaching the Western Conference Finals in consecutive campaigns. They previously worked with current Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns, who was acquired from Minneapolis in a late offseason deal that sent Donte DiVincenzo and Julius Randle to the Midwest.
Nori has also gained some good-natured notoriety for his personality, often listing out humorous metaphors as he discusses strategy during in-game interviews.
"He’s brutally honest but still funny," Denver Nuggets franchise face Nikola Jokic said of Nori in 2024, per Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. "He says brutally honest stuff in really funny ways. That’s what makes him a really interesting, really funny guy.”
The Knicks previously attempted to stage contact with Finch but they were denied by the Timberwolves.
