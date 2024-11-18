Knicks Coach Analyzes the Karl-Anthony Towns Difference
The New York Knicks appreciate that their old(er) KAT is learning new tricks.
The Knicks obviously knew what they were getting when they enrolled Towns into their ranks shortly before training camp: the former Minnesota Timberwolf spent the past nine years establishing himself as one of the top interior offensive threats, a stark contrast from the defensive-minded antics of Mitchell Robinson, one of the last traditional centers remaining in the Association.
While the new-look Knicks (7-6) have had some trouble fusing things together in the early going, Towns has performed as advertised, averaging 26.4 points and 12.4 rebounds through his first dozen showings as a New Yorker. But head coach Tom Thibodeau, one of the most well-versed curators of Towns knowledge, is impressed with one of the backwall aspects of his tenured protege's game.
“I think his passing has really evolved,” Thibodeau said of Towns, per Barbara Barker of Newsday. “He’s always been a team-first guy, but now he really sees things. He understands what the defense is trying to do. He sees the whole floor now. Initially, like most young guys, the vision was more narrow. Now he sees more than one guy. He sees everyone, and that goes a long way.”
Thibodeau is back in the Towns business after they previously collaborated for two-plus seasons in Minneapolis. Well-regarded for his attention to detail and playmaking, Thibodeau is the perhaps the ideal name to oversee Towns' continued foray into facilitation.
Through the 12, Towns is averaging a paltry three assists per game but that number has been weighed down by his early attempts in getting to know the Knicks' roster. His latest efforts have been far more promising.
Counting the six helpers he had in Sunday's win over the Brooklyn Nets — which saw him return from a one-game, knee injury-induced absence — Towns has now had at least three assists in three consecutive games, his first such streak since January. Towns also has four games with at least five assists through his team's first 13 showings, the second time he's accomplished that (the other being 2022-23, when he had nine such occasions).
Towns spoke of some of his facilitation inspirations after Sunday's win, which also saw him post a 26-point, 15-rebound double-double.
"I wear 32, so I grew up being a big Magic Johnson fan," Towns said in video from SNY. "I was blessed [when I was] younger in my career to actually meet and get to talk to Arvydas Sabonis over in Venezuela. YouTube wasn't as populated with videos as it is now but to be able to talk to people overseas and hear the way he passed and the way he affected the game, we talked through his passing ability and allowed me to be a better passer."
While he has taken a few bruises over his last couple of games, Towns' next chance to channel his inner Johnson/Sabonis lands on Monday night when the Knicks conclude a four-game homestand against the Washington Wizards (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
