Knicks' Tom Thibodeau Facing Hot Seat?
New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau may be feeling some heat after Taylor Jenkins of the Memphis Grizzlies and Michael Malone of the Denver Nuggets were fired in recent weeks.
Both Jenkins and Malone were leading teams in the midst of a playoff seeding battle, yet it wasn't enough for them to stick around and keep their jobs going into the postseason.
With firing coaches becoming a hot trend, CBS Sports writer Jasmyn Wimbish believes Thibodeau could be next on the hot seat.
"I can already hear Knicks fans up in arms about Thibodeau's inclusion on this list," Wimbish writes. "But if Jenkins' and Malone's firings taught us anything, it's that no one is safe. At the helm, Thibodeau has returned the Knicks to relevance backed by a finally competent front office that has gone out a built a roster worthy of contention for years to come. The Knicks have won at least 50 games for the second straight season, which if the first back-to-back 50-win season since 1995."
Thibodeau has been good, but ultimately the Knicks are still far away from being a true championship contender. The moves made during the offseason were to help the team get closer, yet the Knicks almost feel further away this year.
"In each of the last two seasons the Knicks have fallen short in the second round of the playoffs. If that happens for a third time — which it very well could — then the front office could consider a coaching change, especially with who may be available on the market this summer," Wimbish writes. "The Knicks have been good, but there is clearly a separation between them and the Cavaliers and Celtics, who occupy the top two spots in the East. Perhaps a coaching change could close that gap next season and get this incredibly talented roster over the hump."
The playoffs have to play out in order for Thibodeau to have his fate determined, but even with his contract recently extended, the Knicks may have to make a bold move to shake things up in the summer, and that could cost the coach his job.
