Knicks Linked to Nikola Jokic Trade Rumor
The New York Knicks are rolling with their crew for the playoffs, but if the team exits the postseason prematurely for a third consecutive season, a shakeup could be in store.
That's the mindset the team adopted last year when the Knicks lost to the Indiana Pacers in seven games in the second round, so massive changes may not be what will happen, but if the right player is made available, New York should pounce.
The Knicks and the rest of the NBA has monitored the events rumbling with the Denver Nuggets, where Michael Malone was fired earlier this week despite winning a championship just two seasons ago. That has spawned questions regarding Nikola Jokic and his availability, prompting Clutch Points writer Julian Ojeda to draw up a trade that sends the former MVP to the Knicks.
"Behind Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns, the Knicks have been among the league’s top regular-season teams,” Ojeda writes. “However, they’ve struggled against playoff-caliber competition with a 12-19 record against teams above .500.”
"Despite acquiring Towns before the season, New York would need to include the All-Star big man in any trade for (Nikola) Jokic due to salary-matching constraints.”
"The Knicks also hold valuable draft capital, including a 2025 first-round pick via the (Washington) Wizards, their own 2026 pick, and a 2028 first-rounder currently subject to a swap with the (Brooklyn) Nets."
"They could structure a package that includes Towns, Miles McBride ($4.7 million), and multiple picks to present a compelling offer to Denver.”
Trading Towns after one year would be tough, but if the Knicks got an upgrade in Jokic, it would be understandable. This is the kind of move, no matter how far-fetched it may seem now, that will push the Knicks into the true contender conversation.
