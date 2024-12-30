Knicks Coach Talks Ugly Win vs. Wizards
It wasn't pretty, but the New York Knicks gutted out a 136-132 win against the Washington Wizards on Saturday night inside Capital One Arena.
The Knicks struggled all night long, especially on the defensive end. But they managed to get some momentum going late, and that helped them pull out a win against the Wizards.
Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau praised the effort of his players after the win.
“We didn’t have much going and so give them a lot of credit. I thought they played a great game," Thibodeau said h/t Posting and Toasting.
“We got down eight, 10, and then fought like crazy to give ourselves a chance to win and just find different ways to win when nothing’s going your way.
"And Jalen certainly — the shotmaking was incredible, the playmaking. I thought Karl gave us really good minutes and Mikal was terrific. Josh, his hustle. And the fourth quarter, we did what we had to do to get it done.”
While Brunson led the way with a season-high 55 points, he wasn't the only one behind the win. Karl-Anthony Towns added 30 of his own with 14 rebounds for a double-double, Mikal Bridges had 21 points and Josh Hart dropped 13 points and 11 rebounds himself.
Not every game is going to be a strong showing, especially in a long 82-game season. But the Knicks' effort helped lead them to victory on a night when they probably shouldn't have come out with a win.
The Knicks don't always win games where they struggle, but this was an instance where they still found a way to win. They'll take it, learn from their mistakes, and move on to the next.
The Knicks are back in action against the Wizards for their next game. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. tonight.
