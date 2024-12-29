Knicks Stunned By Precious Achiuwa's Jaw-Dropping Dunk
On a night where Jalen Brunson scored 55, the New York Knicks were most impressed with a Precious two.
Precious Achiuwa's dunk stole the show in the Knicks' latest victory, as his showstopping slam against the Washington Wizards drew metropolitan jubilation long before overtime dramatics. Off a second quarter fast break feed from Landry Shamet, Achiuwa placed his dunk in over Wizards rookie Kyshawn George and was responsible for one of the many lead changes in an eventual 136-132 win, New York's seventh in a row.
The slam set off a raucous celebration on the nearby Knicks bench, as they swarmed Achiuwa in the immediate aftermath. It perhaps pulled off the impossible, as Achiuwa's antics animated the eternally stoic OG Anunoby, who grabbed onto his jersey along with rookie Tyler Kolek.
Achiuwa appeared to be channeling his inner Anunoby after the dunk but couldn't help but smile as greeting him became a team effort.
“They were going crazy,” Achiuwa said, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Post. “I don’t know how they didn’t get a tech from that. Everybody was on the court. It was a cool moment.”
Brunson, the scorer of a season-best 55 for the Knicks, offered his Precious props on X after the game, which drew animated tears from the interior depth star.
Dunking over George might've been personal for the Knicks: earlier in the game, George, the 24th pick of the most recent draft, appeared to mock Brunson's trademark three-pointer celebration after hitting a triple of his own during the opening period.
To only add insult to his ego's injury, George was charged with a foul on the play and Achiuwa successfully sank the awarded and-one to give the Knicks a 38-35 lead.
If George and the Wizards are still feeling raw over the incident, they won't have to wait long to make their feelings felt: Achiuwa and the Knicks will remain stationed in the nation's capital on Monday when they face the Wizards in a calendar-closing rematch (7 p.m. ET, MSG).
