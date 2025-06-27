Knicks Trade Down to Draft French Prospect Mohamed Diawara
For the second consecutive NBA Draft, the New York Knicks said "oui" to adding another French prospect.
In a deal that will be finalized later, the Knicks traded the 50th pick of the 2025 NBA Draft to the Los Angeles Clippers to select 6-8 French forward Mohamed Diawara. Originally stationed in the 50th slot thanks to a 2022 draft night deal with Oklahoma City, the Knicks are officially said to have selected Kobe Sanders out of Nevada.
Diaward joins fellow New York draftee Pacome Dadiet, who still stands as the Knicks' most recent first-round pick (chosen 25th overall last year).
Known for a 7'4" wingspan, Diawara was known as a sterling defender in his overseas affairs. He earned a gold medal for France in its U20 team's most recent EuroBasket run and was also named the top player of Basketball Without Borders' 2022 camp in Milan. Diawara already has some professional experience at just 20 years old, standing in the system of French squads Paris Basketball and Cholet Basket.
Per SNY's Ian Begley, Diawara will compete in the Knicks' Summer League affairs in Las Vegas next month.
As of press time, the Knicks don't have any picks left on their 2025 docket, having lost their regularly scheduled selection later in the round due to a tampering penalty while pursuing franchise face Jalen Brunson in 2022.
