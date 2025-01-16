Knicks Trade Mitchell Robinson For Depth in Hypothetical Deal
If the New York Knick ditch Mitch, they better get a big haul back.
A trade proposal from Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report fulfills that cause: listing a trade for each of the NBA's 30 squads, Swartz has the Knicks dealing interior stalwart Mitchell Robinson to the Chicago Bulls in exchange for Jevon Carter, Torrey Craig, Greg Durarte, and a second-round pick.
"The Knicks should use the salary of the injured Robinson to try to collect some additional depth before head coach Tom Thibodeau runs his starters into the ground," Swartz lobbies. "Craig is a 6'7" forward who's making 42.9 percent of his threes for the Bulls this season. Carter is a solid defender, and Duarte, 27, also shoots 42.9 percent from deep. After giving up a motherload of picks for Mikal Bridges, the Knicks at least get one second-rounder back for Robinson."
As they try to remain financially prudent by staying below the NBA's second salary apron, the Knicks are somewhat handicapped in the moves that they can make with next month's trade deadline looming. If they're serious about making a realistic run at a championship, however, recent weeks hint that it would behoove them to make a move.
New York (26-15) sits in third place on the Eastern Conference leaderboard at the midway mark of its season but has lost five of seven while waiting for Robinson, set to be a depth star with Karl-Anthony Towns in tow, to return from ankle woes that shortened his most recent campaign, his sixth tour of Manhattan.
Even with such restrictions in mind, the Knicks are probably back at square one if they pull off a deal like this: Craig is, in a macabre irony, out for at least two weeks with ankle issues of his own while Carter and Duarte haven't held significant depth duties in a while. Thus, neither of the Knicks' glaring issues--waiting for Robinson and seeking more reliable depth scoring to take offensive pressure of the starters--are solved, though it would, as Swartz claims, relieve them of some decent salary that would at the very least allow them to scour the waiver wire or call up a veteran from Westchester (i.e. T.J. Warren).
In any event, the Knicks return to action on Friday at 7 p.m. against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
