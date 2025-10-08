Knicks Could Trade Guard Before Season
The New York Knicks are a year removed from shaking up the NBA by acquiring Karl-Anthony Towns in a blockbuster trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
While the Knicks aren't expected to make a seismic deal like that again before the start of the season, they could make a smaller move. ESPN insider Bobby Marks thinks the Knicks could make a trade before the season tips off in two weeks.
"Because they improved their bench in the offseason by signing Guerschon Yabusele to the tax mid-level exception, they are hard-capped at the second apron," Marks wrote.
"The restriction will force New York to trade either one of its draft picks from last June (Tyler Kolek or Pacome Dadiet) if the goal is to retain veterans Malcolm Brogdon and Landry Shamet. Despite being over the first apron, the Knicks are allowed to include cash in any trade and have up to eight second-round picks available. Trading Dadiet's $2.8 million salary would allow New York to sign a 15th player during the season."
The Knicks started Dadiet in their preseason opener against the Philadelphia 76ers in Abu Dhabi, which prompted fans and pundits to question whether New York actually wants to play the second-year pro or if they want to showcase him to potential teams looking to make a move.
Dadiet is an intriguing trade asset for rival teams because of his age, size and length. He is a 6-8 defensive-minded forward, which is exactly the kind of player every team is looking for usually.
There is a lot of raw talent in Dadiet's game, but the Knicks are too busy playing veterans that can compete for championships to give him minutes. If the Knicks truly feel he is one of the best options towards contributing, then they should give him consistent playing time. If not, a trade makes a lot of sense if another team can bite.
Whether a trade happens or not, the Knicks are going to have to make a shakeup with their roster and a player who is expecting to spend the season in New York will be given a surprising dismissal.
Make sure you bookmark New York Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!