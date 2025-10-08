All Knicks

Knicks Could Trade Guard Before Season

The New York Knicks could make a trade before the start of the NBA season.

Jeremy Brener

New York Knicks guard Pacome Dadiet during a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
New York Knicks guard Pacome Dadiet during a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. / John Jones-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks are a year removed from shaking up the NBA by acquiring Karl-Anthony Towns in a blockbuster trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

While the Knicks aren't expected to make a seismic deal like that again before the start of the season, they could make a smaller move. ESPN insider Bobby Marks thinks the Knicks could make a trade before the season tips off in two weeks.

"Because they improved their bench in the offseason by signing Guerschon Yabusele to the tax mid-level exception, they are hard-capped at the second apron," Marks wrote.

"The restriction will force New York to trade either one of its draft picks from last June (Tyler Kolek or Pacome Dadiet) if the goal is to retain veterans Malcolm Brogdon and Landry Shamet. Despite being over the first apron, the Knicks are allowed to include cash in any trade and have up to eight second-round picks available. Trading Dadiet's $2.8 million salary would allow New York to sign a 15th player during the season."

New York Knicks guard Pacome Dadiet warms up before a game against the Orlando Magic
New York Knicks guard Pacome Dadiet warms up before a game against the Orlando Magic. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Knicks started Dadiet in their preseason opener against the Philadelphia 76ers in Abu Dhabi, which prompted fans and pundits to question whether New York actually wants to play the second-year pro or if they want to showcase him to potential teams looking to make a move.

Dadiet is an intriguing trade asset for rival teams because of his age, size and length. He is a 6-8 defensive-minded forward, which is exactly the kind of player every team is looking for usually.

There is a lot of raw talent in Dadiet's game, but the Knicks are too busy playing veterans that can compete for championships to give him minutes. If the Knicks truly feel he is one of the best options towards contributing, then they should give him consistent playing time. If not, a trade makes a lot of sense if another team can bite.

Whether a trade happens or not, the Knicks are going to have to make a shakeup with their roster and a player who is expecting to spend the season in New York will be given a surprising dismissal.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

