Knicks vs Hornets Takeaways: Lineup Gamble Pays Off Big Time

The New York Knicks cruised to a dominant 129-101 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on November 26, improving to 11-6 overall and 3-1 in NBA Cup group play. The 28-point rout showcased head coach Mike Brown's bold lineup adjustments and the team's suffocating defense in front of a heavily pro-Knicks crowd at Spectrum Center.

Brown's Lineup Gamble Delivers Historic Results

Mike Brown's decision to start Josh Hart over Mitchell Robinson proved masterful, as all five Knicks starters scored in double figures by halftime.

"I actually made decision before Brooklyn. I wanted to change it up…Stayed with it, will continue to & see…Everything's fluid this business…All these guys can start…I like to look at things," Brown explained about the lineup change.

– Mike Brown on Knicks lineup change. Josh Hart starts, Mitch Robinson off bench

Hart delivered 22 points on 8-of-13 shooting in the first half alone, finishing with 22 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists. The Knicks held a commanding 72-47 halftime lead, marking the first time since the 1996-97 season that all five starters reached double digits before intermission. Karl-Anthony Towns added 19 points and 10 rebounds, thriving at center in the reconfigured lineup.

Brunson Commands Respect in Enemy Territory

Jalen Brunson torched Charlotte for 33 points on 14-of-28 shooting, commanding the game from start to finish. The All-Star guard received repeated "MVP! MVP!" chants from the large contingent of Knicks fans who made Spectrum Center feel like Madison Square Garden South.​​



When asked about hearing opposing fans cheer in his home arena, Hornets forward Miles Bridges didn't hide his frustration: "I hate it. I hate it a lot. It happens when the Knicks come. It happens when the Lakers come. I hate it. But we didn't do anything to shut em up".​



Q: "What is it like to hear the crowd cheering for the opposing team in your home arena?"



Miles Bridges: "I hate it. I hate it a lot. It happens when the Knicks come. It happens when the Lakers come. I hate it.



Miles Bridges: "I hate it. I hate it a lot. It happens when the Knicks come. It happens when the Lakers come. I hate it.

"But we didn't do anything to shut em up"

Brunson's efficiency was remarkable, as he controlled the tempo and drew LaMelo Ball's fourth foul in the third quarter, effectively ending any Charlotte comeback hopes.​

Bridges Anchors Defensive Masterclass

Mikal Bridges spearheaded the Knicks' defensive effort with 18 points, three steals, and two blocks. "Our Defensive Player of the Game was Mikal. He was unbelievable. Ton of deflections, 3 steals, 2 blocked shots. He was all over the place & his level of physicality really good. Hats off to our group for a fantastic defensive effort especially on the road," Brown said postgame.​



New York's 13-of-25 performance from three-point range buried the Hornets, who dropped to 4-14 and extended their NBA Cup losing streak to 10 games. With the next matchup against Milwaukee looming, the Knicks control their NBA Cup destiny.​​

