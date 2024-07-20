Knicks Urged to Sign Former All-Star
The New York Knicks have built one of the deepest rosters in the NBA, but with a few slots still open, they could get even deeper.
Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley suggests the idea of signing former All-Star forward Gordon Hayward.
"Jalen Brunson is a certified star, and Julius Randle has produced at All-Star levels, but New York's support players don't have a ton of go-get-us-a-bucket in their game," Buckley writes. Now, it's entirely possible that Gordon Hayward wouldn't change that—not as a 34-year-old who hasn't topped 52 games in any of the past five seasons. If a minimum deal is doable, though, that's a low-percentage shot worth taking. His All-Star days are well behind him, but he's still a relatively reliable source of support scoring and secondary playmaking."
Hayward averaged 9.8 points and 3.1 assists per game last season in 51 appearances with the Charlotte Hornets and Oklahoma City Thunder. While Hayward was seen as a veteran who could help a contender out by moving from the Hornets to the Thunder in the middle of the season, his role in Oklahoma City didn't fit.
That's not to say he couldn't fit on a different contender in the NBA. In fact, his presence in New York would likely make more sense than OKC ever did. He would be playing on a veteran roster with players that more fit his speed. He doesn't have to come in as a "mentor" but rather as a "confidant" and a backup option in case one of the starters goes down.
Hayward would essentially replace his former teammate Alec Burks on the wing. Burks was seldom used in the regular season after he was acquired via trade by the Detroit Pistons, but when his number was called on during the playoffs, he delivered and was then able to secure a new contract with the Miami Heat after the season.
Hayward may not be the player he once was, but the piece he can be now might be one that fits the Knicks complicated roster puzzle.
