Knicks Legend Named Among NBA's Best Defenders
New York Knicks broadcasts are graced with the presence of Walt Frazier as Mike Breen's color commentator, but the former point guard also enjoyed a Hall-of-Fame career as a player.
Frazier played with the Knicks from 1967-77 and made seven All-Defensive teams throughout his career.
That's why HoopsHype contributor Frank Urbina listed Frazier as the 48th-best defender of all-time.
"The great Walt Frazier, best remembered for his smooth, crafty scoring and playmaking, has become underrated for his defensive contributions. Frazier made an astounding seven 1st Team All-Defenses in his career, earning the accolade every year from ’69 to ’75," Urbina writes.
"His career steals numbers also would have been more impressive if the stat had been recorded earlier than 1973-74 when Frazier was already in his age-28 season. Even then, the Knicks legend averaged 2.0 steals from ’74 to ’77 despite no longer being in his athletic prime by then.
"Frazier’s two-way play was hugely impactful to New York’s two championships during his time there, especially in the 1973 NBA Finals against Jerry West and the Lakers. Frazier held West to just 21.4 points per game in the five-game series victory for the Knicks, a far cry from the 27.0 points per game West averaged for his career."
The Knicks wouldn't have picked up either of their two titles in 1970 and 1973 without Frazier's contributions on both ends of the floor, especially on defense.
Even 50 years later, Frazier's play and accomplishments are still being recognized, and they probably will continue to do so 50 years from now.
Frazier will be back on the broadcast tonight as the Knicks host the Chicago Bulls on the MSG Network. Tipoff for the game is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from Madison Square Garden.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!