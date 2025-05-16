Knicks vs. Celtics: LIVE Game 6 Log
The stage is set for the New York Knicks' most raucous Garden party in quite some time.
Up 3-2 on their regional rivals in their best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal series, he Knicks will get a second chance at ending two dubious postseason streaks when they face the Boston Celtics on Friday night at Madison Square Garden: not only will they have their second of three chances to earn their first Eastern Conference Finals appearance since 2000 but they'll also look to secure their first round-clinching victory at MSG since 1999.
Such a scenario came about after the Celtics, sans franchise face Jayson Tatum after his devastating Game 4 injury, extended their season by at least 48 hours with a 127-102 triumph on Wednesday in Beantown. The Celtics hit 22 three-pointers en route to victory, which saw Derrick White lead the way with 34 points. Josh Hart paced the Knicks with 24 points in defeat.
Keep track of the scintillating sixth game below ...
1st Quarter
Live updates will commence after tip-off
Pregame
Starting Lineups
KNICKS: TBA
CELTICS: TBA
Injuries
KNICKS: Precious Achiuwa (Questionable, ankle sprain)
CELTICS: Jayson Tatum (Out, Achilles)
Line: NYK -2.5
O/U: 210.5
Officials: James Capers, Tyler Ford, Ed Malloy (Alternate: JB DeRosa)
