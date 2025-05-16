Knicks vs. Celtics: LIVE Game 6 Log

All Knicks

Keep track of the New York Knicks' attempts to end some lengthy, dubious postseason advancement streaks.

May 10, 2025; New York, New York, USA; T-shirts for the fans are placed on the seats prior to game three of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
The stage is set for the New York Knicks' most raucous Garden party in quite some time.

Up 3-2 on their regional rivals in their best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal series, he Knicks will get a second chance at ending two dubious postseason streaks when they face the Boston Celtics on Friday night at Madison Square Garden: not only will they have their second of three chances to earn their first Eastern Conference Finals appearance since 2000 but they'll also look to secure their first round-clinching victory at MSG since 1999.

Such a scenario came about after the Celtics, sans franchise face Jayson Tatum after his devastating Game 4 injury, extended their season by at least 48 hours with a 127-102 triumph on Wednesday in Beantown. The Celtics hit 22 three-pointers en route to victory, which saw Derrick White lead the way with 34 points. Josh Hart paced the Knicks with 24 points in defeat.

Keep track of the scintillating sixth game below ...

1st Quarter

Live updates will commence after tip-off

Pregame

Starting Lineups

KNICKS: TBA
CELTICS: TBA

Injuries

KNICKS: Precious Achiuwa (Questionable, ankle sprain)
CELTICS: Jayson Tatum (Out, Achilles)

Line: NYK -2.5
O/U: 210.5

Officials: James Capers, Tyler Ford, Ed Malloy (Alternate: JB DeRosa)

