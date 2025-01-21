Knicks Warned Against Pursuing Zion Williamson Trade
With the NBA trade deadline coming up quickly, there are a lot of rumors swirling around the New York Knicks. One of those rumors has had to do with a potential blockbuster trade for Zion Williamson.
Williamson is one of the more intriguing names in the NBA, but he has been unable to stay healthy throughout his career and has not come close to living up to the hype that he entered the league with.
Even though a trade for Williamson sounds fun, it would come with a lot of risk. He could get hurt again or he could simply mess up the chemistry of the team. There haven't been a ton of great reviews about him coming out of New Orleans.
That being said, the Knicks have now been officially warned to stay away from pursuing a Williamson trade.
Dylan Backer of Empire Sports Media has revealed why New York should focus on other avenues to improve. He doesn't think Williamson would be a good fit at all with the Knicks.
"Additionally, Williamson would not solve the Knicks’ problems. While adding an All-Star forward can always have its perks, Williamson would not transform the offense significantly as it already is, and it would come at the cost of some critical pieces that they cannot afford to let go," Backer wrote.
"To solve the Knicks’ problems, they simply need to pursue cheaper depth options that wouldn’t break up the main core. The group they currently have has too much potential within their championship window to throw it all away before a full season has been completed."
Truthfully, Backer is 100 percent right. The last thing that New York should be doing right now is taking a risk on a trade that would completely break the team up.
Over the last couple of years, the Knicks have made great move after great move. They have put together one of the most talented rosters in the NBA.
At this point in time, they need to go farther in on the roster they have put together, not break it up. Focusing on acquiring pieces that can compliment the stars like Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns would be the right way to go about things at the deadline.
While trading for a talent like Williamson would bring a lot of intrigue and could power New York to the next level, it's not worth the risk. Instead, the Knicks should bring in more quality depth and try to win with the roster that they currently have.
