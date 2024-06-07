Knicks Warned to Avoid 76ers Target
The New York Knicks could do some reshuffling in the backcourt this offseason, and that includes making some moves in free agency.
Bleacher Report lists a move that the Knicks could make is signing Philadelphia 76ers guard De'Anthony Melton.
"Between his full-throttle motor and sweeping 6'8" wingspan—huge reach for a 6'2" combo guard—he is a defensive pest and deflection machine," Bleacher Report writes. "Durability has been an issue, as he has only topped 60 games in two of his six NBA seasons. If he was guaranteed a clean bill of health, though, he might command more in free agency than the Knicks could afford."
Melton, 26, played in just 38 games for the 76ers this season as a result of lumbar spine soreness, which began back in late December. He played in just seven games after Jan. 1 and appeared in only one game during Philadelphia's playoff series against New York, and he only was on the floor for seven minutes.
But when Melton is healthy, he proves why he belongs in the NBA. The idea of Melton would be a great fit for the Knicks' backcourt. However, the reality is that Melton has dealt with injuries across his career, and New York simply can't afford to sign another injury-prone player after the depth problems the Knicks had this season.
