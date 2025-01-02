Knicks Winning in Their Own Way
The New York Knicks are a dangerous team because they can win in so many different ways.
Anyone has the potential to have a hot night on offense as four of the five starters have scored at least 40 points in a game this season. And then a player like Josh Hart can go off for a triple-double on top of that.
With so many methods towards winning, the Knicks are doing things in their own way.
“We have a game plan that we’re just trying to go out there and win and we know we have a lot of weapons," Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson said h/t Posting and Toasting. “We’re going to go from there. We’re going to adjust. That’s everyone’s goal, to win the game.”
The Knicks can take the game in front of them and find ways to win as it comes, and that's a trait that not every team can have. It's what separates the good from the great.
“It’s all in the flow of the game. We see what’s going on and then we attack from there on," Brunson said. “It’s not like a planned thing. We’re trying to win a game and whoever’s hot that’s who we’re going with. We’re in a good spot, where we can get better and we’re in a position where we are."
The Knicks' ability to work on the fly and win games in a number of different ways will help them tremendously during the postseason when adjustments need to be made every night.
“I think we’re in a good spot. We’re playing good basketball. We’re not at our best at all," Karl-Anthony Towns said. “I think what’s really good about this team right now is we’re finding ways to win when we’re not at our best. That’s something you’re going to need, especially in the playoffs and in those high-pressure moments in the regular season when you need to scratch out a win."
The Knicks are back in action tomorrow when they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.
