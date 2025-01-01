Revisiting OG Anunoby's Debut With Knicks
One year ago today, the New York Knicks would debut forward OG Anunoby in a New Year's Day game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. In the 112-106, fans got a glimpse of the kind of impact Anunoby could have on this up-and-coming Knicks. Fast forward a year later, and New York is no longer an up-and-comer. They've arrived.
Many fans had mixed or even negative feelings about the trade that brought in Anunoby. RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley, two players drafted by the Knicks, were sent to the Toronto Raptors in the deal. Many questioned the 'two-for-one' aspect of the trade, especially because Barrett and Quickley had become fan favorites.
However, Anunoby's debut silenced doubters at the moment. He put up 17 points, six rebounds, and two steals in the win while shooting 7-for-12 from the field and 3-for-6 from three. On a day when Jalen Brunson was off, shooting 5-for-23, the London native stepped up for his new team and wowed fans with his electric, two-way abilities.
What would follow would be the second half of the season Knicks fans appreciated. Not far down the road, Julius Randle would suffer a dislocated shoulder that sidelined him for the rest of the season. Anunoby would need to step up as a legitimate third option behind Brunson and Donte DiVincenzo, and that he did. The 27-year-old averaged 14.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.7 steals for the next 23 regular-season games.
In the postseason, Anunoby would step it up, averaging 15.1 points and 6.0 rebounds on 50.5% shooting from the field and 41.0% from three. Unfortunately, after a round-one win against the Philadelphia 76ers, the injury bug hit the Knicks' core, including their recent acquisition.
Randle, Anunoby, Brunson, Josh Hart, Bojan Bogdanovic, and Mitchell Robinson were all injured before or during the round-two series loss against the Indiana Pacers. Even through it all, New York took them to seven games, falling short in a blowout loss at Madison Square Garden.
Anunoby, however, gave the fans something to cheer for heading into the home game. After suffering a hamstring injury earlier in the series, he trotted out and played in noticeable pain in Game 7. It couldn't help but remind fans of Willis Reed's epic game, playing through a torn thigh muscle in the 1970 NBA Finals.
Anunoby had won the hearts of Knicks fans in his debut and in the second half of the 2023-24 regular season. He would sign a five-year, $212.5 million extension to stay in New York, and it's safe to say he's been playing up to par this season. The veteran is averaging 16.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.0 blocks as the fourth scoring option behind Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Mikal Bridges. He's been a catalyst in New York's offensive surge at 23-10.
