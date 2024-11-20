Former Knicks Guard to Make MSG Network Debut
MSG Network is calling for a substitute for their New York Knicks broadcasts as the team embarks on a lengthy road trip. Fortunately, they have a three-time Sixth Man of the Year Award winner at their disposal.
The Knicks' television home announced that former New Yorker Jamal Crawford will make his broadcasting debut on Wednesday night when a lengthy road trip opens against the Phoenix Suns (10 p.m. ET, MSG/ESPN). Crawford will serve as the color commentator in place of the legendary Walt "Clyde" Frazier for the next three games.
“I’m excited about it. Obviously, nobody is Walt ‘Clyde’ [Frazier], he is one-of-one," Crawford said in a statement obtained by Knicks on SI. "Whether it’s ‘movin’ and groovin’ or any one of his sayings – he is a treasure. I’m just happy to sub in for him and have some fun with it.”
Crawford, 44, made a name for himself as one of the most reliable relief players in NBA history, as he is one of two players to win the Sixth Man of the Year Award three times (joined by Lou Williams). New York was his second stop in a 20-year career and he averaged 17.6 points and 4.4 assists in five tours. Crawford played five seasons with the Knicks and Los Angeles Clippers and he also took the floor for Chicago, Golden State, Atlanta, Portland, Minnesota, Phoenix, and Brooklyn.
Since his last NBA appearance, playing one game with the Nets in 2020's Walt Disney World bubble, Crawford has entered the broadcasting game, previously working with TNT. Before MSG stepped in, new NBA media partners Amazon and NBC reportedly inquired about his services. Crawford's inclusion on MSG was previously announced in October.
Crawford will call Wednesday's game, as well as Monday's showdown against the Denver Nuggets, next to regular play-by-play man Mike Breen and will also partner with Tyler Murray when the Knicks go to Utah on Saturday late afternoon. Murray is another newcomer to the Knicks' broadcasting team, serving as the lead play-by-play man on Knicks radio broadcasts on ESPN New York.
Crawford is one of several substitutes the Knicks have for Frazier alongside Alan Hahn and Wally Szczerbiak. Frazier, 80, told Knicks on SI in 2023 that he has no immediate plans to retire but would cut down on road games" moving forward.
