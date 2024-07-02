All Knicks

New York Native, Knicks Target Signs with Clippers

The New York Knicks need a center and could have signed Mo Bamba, but he opted to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Mar 27, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Mo Bamba (5) dunks the ball against the LA Clippers during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Knicks are crossing another name off their list for prospective center targets in free agency.

According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Los Angeles Clippers are signing former top pick Mo Bamba, who played at center for the Philadelphia 76ers last season.

Bamba, 26, has spent most of his career with the Orlando Magic, but he was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers back in 2023. He signed with the Sixers last summer and played 57 games for the team this past season.

The Knicks are in need of a center and could have looked to bring Bamba back home, but now he heads back to the west coast to play for the Clippers, filling in the role that Mason Plumlee vacated when he signed with the Phoenix Suns.

On the first two days of free agency, the center market has dried up with the signings of Isaiah Hartenstein, Andre Drummond, Goga Bitadze, Plumlee and Bamba, and now the Knicks are running out of options.

They could look to re-sign Precious Achiuwa or a veteran like Bismack Biyombo or JaVale McGee to help fill the vacancy they have with Hartenstein no longer in the picture.

